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24-Year-Old Yala FC Player Dies After Lightning Strike During Match in Thailand

Video shows players competing in heavy rain moments before a lightning bolt struck the pitch.

A soccer ball on a lush green field, centered in the image.
(Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

A soccer match in southern Thailand ended in tragedy after Yala FC winger Safwan Awae died from a lightning strike on the field during a regional tournament.

The 24-year-old was reportedly playing for Yala FC in a Golok FA Cup match at Santiphap Stadium in Narathiwat province on Tuesday when severe weather moved into the area.

Video circulating on social media shows players competing in heavy rain moments before a lightning bolt struck the pitch, sending multiple players to the ground.

(Warning: The video below is graphic and sensitive in nature.)

Emergency responders and spectators rushed onto the field to assist the injured before victims were transported to Sungai Kolok Hospital.

Awae suffered the most serious injuries and later died despite doctors' efforts to save him. Authorities also reported that more than a dozen others were injured in the incident, with several treated for burns and other injuries.

Yala FC confirmed Awae's death in a statement shared on social media, offering condolences to his family and loved ones.

The Football Association of Thailand also paid tribute to the young winger, expressing sympathy to his family, friends, and the club following the tragedy.

Awae had only recently joined Yala FC, signing with the club on July 29. Before the move, he played a key role for Pattani FC, scoring seven goals in 18 appearances as the club earned promotion to Thai League 2 during the 2025-26 season.

His death is the latest in a series of lightning-related tragedies involving football matches around the world. Similar incidents have claimed the lives of players in Indonesia, Brazil and Peru in recent years, prompting renewed calls for stricter weather safety protocols at outdoor sporting events.

Safety experts urge organizers to suspend play immediately when thunderstorms approach and to ensure venues have adequate lightning protection systems in place.

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