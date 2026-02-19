Rampage Jackson Says Son Raja Wants to Return to Streaming After Syko Stu Incident

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson says his son, Raja, is considering a return to livestreaming months after a violent altercation involving streamer Syko Stu forced him out of the spotlight. Jackson shared the update during a recent livestream conversation with N3on, revealing that his son has expressed interest in getting back in front of the camera. “I want to get my son Raja back on there,” Jackson said in the clip below. When N3on asked if Raja planned to resume streaming, Jackson confirmed that the idea is coming directly from his son. “He wants to,” Jackson said.

The conversation quickly turned toward how Raja’s return could happen, with N3on offering to collaborate and host his comeback. “Can I be the first stream? Us three?” N3on asked. Jackson agreed but noted there would be limitations on where the stream could take place. “We can’t do it on Kick,” Jackson said, before suggesting an alternative. “We can do it on your stream.” N3on responded enthusiastically, proposing a joint broadcast featuring the two of them.

“Me and him?” N3on asked. “Yeah,” Jackson replied. “Yeah. He wants to come back.”