Pelicans Roast Stephen A. Smith After He Fat Shamed Zion Williamson, Share Highlight Reel Clip of Him

Stephen A. Smith is catching some heat from people on social media for comments he made about Zion Williamson's weight.

On Friday morning's latest episode of Get Up!, Smith took aim at Zion's weight despite the New Orleans Pelicans currently on a hot streak, winning eight of their last nine games. According to the First Take host, Zion's habits and weight are once again a concern.

"Zion Williamson, it's not about his game," said Smith. "It's about how many burgers he's eating. And whether or not he is going to be in shape or is he going to keep eating McDonald's and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants. That what he has to prove, that the chefs don't love him any longer, okay? That he's committed to playing basketball and being in shape."