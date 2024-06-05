NBA Fans React to 'Clipped' Miniseries' Casting of Warriors and Clippers Players

Jun 05, 2024
youtube.com

youtube.com
Laurence Fishburne in a suit and tie, standing in what appears to be a crowded sports arena
(Image via FX Networks/YouTube)

Hulu's new miniseries Clipped is finally out, and people are already talking about the cast of actors selected to play the roles of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and more.

The show premiered on June 4 and tells the story of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and the controversy surrounding racist comments he made about his team in 2014. It's based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs which highlighted the wild situation within the Clippers camp.

The first two episodes were released, and viewers couldn't help but crack jokes about the actors who played actual players in scenes featuring actual NBA games.

Many felt the show could've done a better job at trying to capture the likenesses of players such as Draymond and CP3. However, most of the jokes were about the actor who plays Curry, as he arguably looks more like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott than the four-time NBA Champion.

"Bruh the Stephen Curry in this Clipped series has me in tears.. N**a looks like Dak Prescott," someone tweeted. Another wrote, "Ayo son, why they violate Steph Curry like this??"

Bruh the Stephen Curry in this Clipped series has me in tears.. Ngga looks like Dak Prescott 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cVt1WF6xAr

— 30🅿️roblemz (@30problemz) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @30problemz

Ayo son, why they violate Steph Curry like this?? 😂😂😂🤣🤣😭😭 #Clipped pic.twitter.com/tPKG62JNTS

— Deuce Altendre (@DeuceAltendre) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @DeuceAltendre

Despite the jokes about the show's casting, Clipped has an 82 percent certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and has generally favorable reviews on platforms such as Metacritic, the Los Angeles Times, and more. Clipped stars Laurence Fishburne, Ed O'Neill, Jackie Weaver, Cleopatra Coleman, and more.

Check out more reactions to the actors playing NBA players on Clipped below.

How does that ‘Clipped’ casting team not find this guy to play Steph Curry? pic.twitter.com/qo3Fptu79C

— iamtheREALvegasMURPH (@RealMurphdog916) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @RealMurphdog916

This is Dak Prescott https://t.co/NrdgdbmDWN pic.twitter.com/SGQwprRrzN

— Brandon ☘️ (@GPIsCooked) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @GPIsCooked

Clipped casting gets funnier and funnier 😂 pic.twitter.com/gyZEz97dop

— TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @TheWarriorsTalk

It might seem as if the great Laurence Fishburne is too old to play 2010s era Doc Rivers in "Clipped." Fishburne has been around forever--but that's because he was just 14 when filming started on "Apocalypse Now." Rivers and Fish are the same age, 62. Looks like great casting. pic.twitter.com/mrKkmPxJEU

— Richard Roeper (@RichardERoeper) April 27, 2024
Twitter: @RichardERoeper

No way they cast Dak Prescott as Stephen Curry in Clipped 💀 pic.twitter.com/qT0SnPt4cA

— FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @FanDuel

Steph Curry in #Clipped pic.twitter.com/pkmi1MX4FN

— Ratty (@HeyRatty) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @HeyRatty

Popped on #clipped and the casting is killing me.

Maybe we were all just spoiled with Winning Time pic.twitter.com/M3L2earzxX

— Kenjac (@JackKennedy) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @JackKennedy

This is supposed to be Steph Curry #Clipped 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/4ighzoWTcd

— KPWASRIGHT (@KPWASRIGHT) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @KPWASRIGHT

The casting choices for the new ‘CLIPPED’ tv show is nasty work. 💀 pic.twitter.com/ysgDlgbeQc

— Stadium Live (@StadiumLiveApp) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @StadiumLiveApp

@hulu @FXNetworks this is your steph curry casting? You find this acceptable for your paying customers? #clipped pic.twitter.com/OxLe1qS0bO

— David (@demand_video) June 4, 2024
Twitter: @demand_video

The casting in Clipped ranges from "Hey, that's pretty good!", all the way to Blake Griffin. pic.twitter.com/DoTfK7YGXb

— Mitch Spinell (@MitchSpinell) June 5, 2024
Twitter: @MitchSpinell
