Hulu's new miniseries Clipped is finally out, and people are already talking about the cast of actors selected to play the roles of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and more.

The show premiered on June 4 and tells the story of former Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling and the controversy surrounding racist comments he made about his team in 2014. It's based on the ESPN 30 for 30 podcast The Sterling Affairs which highlighted the wild situation within the Clippers camp.

The first two episodes were released, and viewers couldn't help but crack jokes about the actors who played actual players in scenes featuring actual NBA games.

Many felt the show could've done a better job at trying to capture the likenesses of players such as Draymond and CP3. However, most of the jokes were about the actor who plays Curry, as he arguably looks more like Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott than the four-time NBA Champion.

"Bruh the Stephen Curry in this Clipped series has me in tears.. N**a looks like Dak Prescott," someone tweeted. Another wrote, "Ayo son, why they violate Steph Curry like this??"