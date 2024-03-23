Mo Bamba and CJ McCollum React to Patrick Beverley Including Them in 'Whitest Black Guys' Ranking

Mo Bamba and CJ McCollum were not happy with Patrick Beverley adding them to his top-five list of "whitest black guys" in the NBA.

On a recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, the Milwaukee Bucks player ran down his list of Black NBA players he thinks act like white guys. According to Beverly, fans wanted to see him make the list after he revealed his top-five list of "blackest white guys" in the league.

Beverley's latest list included Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Pacers center Myles Turner, 76ers center Mo Bamba, Hornets forward Grant Williams, and Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. However, Bamba and McCollum weren't going to let Beverley slide with his take.