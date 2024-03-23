Mo Bamba and CJ McCollum React to Patrick Beverley Including Them in 'Whitest Black Guys' Ranking

Mo Bamba and CJ McCollum were not happy with Patrick Beverley adding them to his top-five list of "whitest black guys" in the NBA.
On a recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, the Milwaukee Bucks player ran down his list of Black NBA players he thinks act like white guys. According to Beverly, fans wanted to see him make the list after he revealed his top-five list of "blackest white guys" in the league.
Beverley's latest list included Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Pacers center Myles Turner, 76ers center Mo Bamba, Hornets forward Grant Williams, and Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. However, Bamba and McCollum weren't going to let Beverley slide with his take.
Bamba went on Twitter to call out Beverley and defend himself by stating he's intelligent, but that doesn't mean he didn't get out of the mud to be where he is today.
"Alright, I got time today @patbevpod," Bamba shared on X. "I'm a top 5 black-white guy because I can properly articulate how I feel & how I see things? You a smart man, do your research. I'm not a gangsta to any capacity but I'm born & raised from Harlem. I made it off the block & out the trenches [sic]."
He continued, "Secondly, sitting there with your legs crossed like that & asking your white co host to publicly question my blackness is one of the reasons why it's hard to move the culture forward. @PatBevPod @DrUmarJohnson."
McCollum was next to share his thoughts, telling Beverley to ask his former teammate Damian Lillard about him being one of the "whitest black guys." McCollum played with Lillard on the Portland Trailblazers for nine years before getting shipped to the New Orleans Pelicans.
"Ask @damianlillard about me before you speak on my name," McCollum wrote on IG.
According to Beverley, the latest ranking doesn't "have anything to do with their basketball game." It has everything to do with their "swag."