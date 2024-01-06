Mark Cuban Gives Dallas Mavericks Employees $35 Million In Bonuses

Mark Cuban has blessed employees of his Dallas Mavericks franchise with a huge $35 million bonus following the sale of his stake in the team.

On Friday, employees received an e-mail from Cuban that stated he and the other team owners would be paying approximately $35 million in bonuses. Cuban sold his majority shares in the basketball team for $3.5 billion to a group led by Dr. Miriam Adelson, the widow of late casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, in a deal that was finalized last December.

"As a thank you for all your hard work making the Mavs an amazing organization, each of you will be receiving a bonus from myself, and the Adelson and Dumont families," the e-mail read via ESPN. "In total we will be paying out approximately $35 plus million dollars in bonuses to you all. To calculate your bonus, we used a framework that took into consideration how long you have worked for the Mavs. You will receive your bonus in the very near future."

The message continued, "I'm excited to continue our work making the Mavs the best franchise in all of sports! Let's go Mavs!"