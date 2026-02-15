Klay Thompson Signs Historic Lifetime Deal With ANTA Sports

The Dallas Mavericks guard has agreed to a lifetime contract with Chinese sportswear giant ANTA Sports, cementing a partnership that began more than a decade ago and elevating him into an exclusive group of NBA stars with permanent footwear agreements.

Klay Thompson has locked in one of the rarest deals in sneaker history.

To commemorate the new deal, ANTA introduced a special edition ofThompson’s upcoming KT11 sneaker dubbed the “Make It Forever” colorway. The design features premium detailing, including diamond accents, symbolizing the long-term commitment between the player and the brand.

The announcement was made as ANTA debuted its first North American flagship location in Beverly Hills, strategically timed with the buzz surrounding 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles. For Thompson, a Southern California native and five-time All-Star, the moment doubled as both a homecoming and a milestone.

Thompson initially partnered with ANTA in 2015, and his signature sneaker line has since expanded across 11 models. Over that span, his shoes have become one of the most recognized performance basketball lines in Asia, paralleling the growth of China’s domestic basketball footwear market.

Known affectionately by fans overseas as “China Klay,” Thompson has frequently traveled to the country for promotional tours and basketball clinics. His presence has helped strengthen the brand’s grassroots initiatives and youth engagement efforts, with a continued focus on inspiring young athletes.

Under the terms of the agreement, Thompson will remain closely involved in product development. Future releases will incorporate ANTA’s newest performance technologies, while his apparel collection is expected to evolve stylistically as the partnership enters a new phase.

The lifetime pact places Thompson among a select list of NBA players who have secured similar career-spanning footwear deals, a club that includes legends such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade and Damian Lillard. Unlike some of those athletes, however, Thompson’s agreement does not establish a separate sub-brand under ANTA. Instead, his existing signature line will continue to operate within the company’s broader portfolio.

ANTA’s global footprint underscores the scale of the partnership. While major U.S. retailers like Foot Locker operate thousands of stores worldwide, ANTA boasts an even larger retail presence across Asia, positioning Thompson at the center of one of the world’s biggest sneaker markets.