Kevin Garnett Calls Out Current NBA Players for Missing Games, Says He Played With 'Two Heart Murmurs'

Kevin Garnett took today's generation of NBA stars to task for their tendency to miss games, while also revealing he played his entire career with a heart condition.

On an episode of the KG Certified Presents Ticket & The Truth podcast with former teammate Paul Pierce, the 2008 NBA champion started by reflecting on Zion Williamson's injury-plagued career. The 6'6", 285-pound powerhouse has yet to play an entire season in his young career due to several injuries, with the 2020-21 season being the most he played in (61 games).

According to the Big Ticket, Zion is too young to be sitting out this much, and his fellow NBA peers need to stop listening to doctors who are making them sit out for an extended amount of time.

"He just been out eight years. He ain't healed yet," said KG. "Muthafucker is 20-something, he not 90."