Kevin Garnett Calls Out Current NBA Players for Missing Games, Says He Played With 'Two Heart Murmurs'

Kevin Garnett took today's generation of NBA stars to task for their tendency to miss games, while also revealing he played his entire career with a heart condition.
On an episode of the KG Certified Presents Ticket & The Truth podcast with former teammate Paul Pierce, the 2008 NBA champion started by reflecting on Zion Williamson's injury-plagued career. The 6'6", 285-pound powerhouse has yet to play an entire season in his young career due to several injuries, with the 2020-21 season being the most he played in (61 games).
According to the Big Ticket, Zion is too young to be sitting out this much, and his fellow NBA peers need to stop listening to doctors who are making them sit out for an extended amount of time.
"He just been out eight years. He ain't healed yet," said KG. "Muthafucker is 20-something, he not 90."
Pierce added that current players heal "slower" than they did, with Garnett saying his era had to add in practice on top of dealing with an injury.
"They need to leave the doctors out of this shit, that's the problem," said Garnett. "The doctor come in, 'Hey, we just saw a hole in your leg, you can't really walk.' Now, mentally, you start thinking that. Bro, they told me I had a hole in my heart."
He continued, "So every year, I had to get on the joint and pass this test. So if I would've believed that, 'Oh, shit my heart.' I don't want to hear that shit. I just did 21 years with two heart murmurs, man, I don't want to hear that shit. Like, get the fuck out of here, doc."
Garnett surely knew his body more than doctors did as he etched out a Hall of Fame career that included an NBA championship, an MVP, 15 All-Star selections, and much more. Williamson, on the other hand, is having a solid start to the 2023-24 NBA season. He's fully healthy entering the new campaign and is already averaging 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists.