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Lakers Are Reportedly Being Sold to Josh Kushner, Bob Iger for Record-Breaking $12 Billion

The reported deal would set a new record after the Lakers were valued at $10 billion last year.

Josh Kushner in a tuxedo smiling, and Bob Iger in sunglasses wearing a white polo shirt with a name tag.
(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images), (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly changing hands again, this time in a deal that would establish a new record for the sale of a professional sports franchise.

Josh Kushner and Bob Iger have agreed to purchase the Lakers for more than $12 billion from current controlling owner Mark Walter, multiple sources told ESPN.

Kushner and Iger had reportedly been involved in the NBA's potential expansion process in Las Vegas before shifting their attention toward one of the league's most recognizable franchises. The pair ultimately submitted an aggressive bid to Walter, who only took control of the Lakers last year.

"As lifelong NBA fans, we are deeply honored for the opportunity to become stewards of the Los Angeles Lakers, one of the most iconic sports franchises in the world," Kushner and Iger said in a joint statement. "We have immense respect for the leadership and vision of Jerry and Jeanie Buss."

The two also outlined their plans for the franchise moving forward.

"Our long-term commitment is to build on that foundation, compete at the highest level, and serve this extraordinary team, its fans, and the city of Los Angeles," they added.

This story will be updated.

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