Jordon Hudson's 64-Year-Old Ex Defends Her Relationship With Bill Belichick: 'She Is Wise Beyond Her Years'

Jordon Hudson's 64-year-old ex has come to her defense, criticizing those who claim she's dating 72-year-old former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick for his money.

On Saturday, Joshua L. Zuckerman spoke with TMZ to defend Hudson, who has been heavily scrutinized for dating the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach. People on social media have speculated that 24-year-old Hudson is a golddigger for dating someone 48 years older than her, but her ex disagrees.

"She is wise beyond her years, much more than any 20-something I've ever met in my life," Zuckerman told TMZ. "The narrative about her character is not fair to her."

He continued, "I feel bad that she's caught up in this whirlwind. To be honest, I wish these internet trolls and paparazzi would leave her alone — and everyone else alone — and let them live their lives."

Zuckerman claimed that he was "platonically and romantically" involved with Hudson before she started dating Belichick in 2022 and still considers her a "good friend." He revealed that they connected over "psychology, philosophy and, most importantly, [their] love of nature."

Belichick and Hudson's relationship isn't receiving everyone's blessing. The View's Joy Behar ripped the couple to shreds by joking about their age difference and claiming Belichick can't satisfy Hudson.

"This girl is hearing wedding bells...The question is, can he hear them," Behar joked. "The guy is 48 [years older,] by the time she's 48, he'll be in an urn on a mantel."