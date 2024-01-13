Jake Paul Offers Joe Flacco a Ferrari If He Can Get Browns to Super Bowl

Jake Paul has promised to give Joe Flacco a brand-new Ferrari if he can take the Cleveland Browns all the way to the Super Bowl.
On Saturday, fantasy sports and Sportsbook app Betr posted a video of Paul telling Flacco he has an exotic car waiting for him if he can get through the NFL playoffs and into the big game. Since returning to the league in 1999, the Browns have only one win in the playoffs.
“Brand new Ferrari for Mr. Joe Flacco if you can take the Cleveland Browns to the Super Bowl,” Paul said. “You can have the SF90 or the 296. Joe Flacco, please, please do it for Cleveland, baby. If you take them to the Super Bowl, you can have either one of my Ferraris. Please, Joey.”
The Browns have a long NFL history. Before the merger between the NFL and AFL in 1970, the team won four championships in 1950, 1954, 1955, and 1964 but has yet to win any titles or sustain any success in the Super Bowl era.
Things are different for the Browns these days as they’ll be heading into the AFC Wild Card with an 11-7 record to take on the Houston Texans. They're also fueled by their top-ranked defense and veteran leadership of their quarterback, Joe Flacco.
Flacco has also been to the promised land, winning it all with the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl XLVII as well as being awarded the Super Bowl MVP.