Travis Scott has enlisted several soccer superstars, both past and present, for his upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series apparel collection.

Travis’ latest apparel range comes on the heels of his huge Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 collection, which featured apparel inspired by 10 nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. This time, the pieces focus on five iconic soccer players, including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Vini Jr.

The lineup includes hoodies ($148), jerseys ($126), and T-shirts ($58) and also features graphics of the aforementioned athletes on the surface of the garments. Both Cactus Jack and Nike branding are also prominently featured throughout the pieces.

The Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series range is available now exclusively at Shop.travisscott.com, with orders scheduled to ship six to eight weeks after purchase. Grab a closer look at the pieces below.

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