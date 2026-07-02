DAILY QUIZ

GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

POP CULTURE

SPORTS

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sneakers

Travis Scott Taps Soccer Icons for Nike Apparel Drop

How to buy the Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series features Vini Jr., Haaland, Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, and Mbappé.

Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series
The Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series is available now. Via Cactus Jack

Travis Scott has enlisted several soccer superstars, both past and present, for his upcoming Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series apparel collection.

Travis’ latest apparel range comes on the heels of his huge Cactus Jack x Nike Total 90 collection, which featured apparel inspired by 10 nations competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer. This time, the pieces focus on five iconic soccer players, including Erling Haaland, Kylian Mbappé, Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, and Vini Jr.

The lineup includes hoodies ($148), jerseys ($126), and T-shirts ($58) and also features graphics of the aforementioned athletes on the surface of the garments. Both Cactus Jack and Nike branding are also prominently featured throughout the pieces.

The Cactus Jack x Nike Athletes Series range is available now exclusively at Shop.travisscott.com, with orders scheduled to ship six to eight weeks after purchase. Grab a closer look at the pieces below.

The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

Related Stories

The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked
Sneakers

The Best Travis Scott Sneaker Collaborations, Ranked

From Air Jordan 1s to the brand new Phantom 6 for the 2026 World Cup, here are Travis Scott's sneaker collabs ranked from worst to best.

Mike DeStefano26 days ago
Travis Scott.
Style

Cactus Jack and Nike Drop World Cup Total 90 Collection Covering 10 Nations

Travis Scott's brand has teamed up with the footwear giant to release 50 pieces of football-inspired streetwear.

Mark Elibert45 days ago
Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Low
Sneakers

Travis Scott x Nike Phantom 6 Collab: Everything You Need to Know

Here's a closer look at Travis Scott's Nike Phantom 6 Lows.

Victor Deng31 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
StyleWalton Goggins Enlisted for RIMOWA Campaign Film Introducing Aluminum Dartboard Case
4
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
5
Pop CultureUsher Kicks Woman Off Stage, She Claps Back at Internet: 'I Looked Good ASF'
6
Pop CultureEverything Marvel Studios Announced During San Diego Comic-Con 2026

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App