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Dennis Rodman Reflects on Being Homeless Before Basketball Career: ‘I Made It Out’

The Hall of Famer says basketball wasn't about fame but escaping poverty, opening up about homelessness, growing up in the projects and the unlikely path that made him one of the NBA's biggest cultural icons.

Dennis Rodman wearing sunglasses, a cap, and a leather jacket points forward on stage with a red background.
(Photo by Michael Marques/WWE via Getty Images)

Dennis Rodman is one of the most recognizable figures in basketball history, but long before the championships, Hall of Fame accolades and celebrity status, the NBA legend says he spent years in survival mode.

During an appearance on Above the Rim with Dwight Howard at Fanatics Fest, Rodman reflected on the hardships he endured, revealing that he experienced four years of homelessness before basketball changed his life.

"I've been homeless for four years in the streets. I know what that feel like," Rodman said. He also recalled his time in public housing, saying, “There was a lot of luck. Living in the projects, I could have been dead. I could have been in prison. But I made it out."

As for what drives his passion for basketball, Rodman made it clear that survival was his first goal.

"I didn't play this game to be famous," he said. "My goal was to come out here, play basketball, play hard, try to get out the ghetto and make something with my life."

His NBA career eventually took him from Detroit to San Antonio, Chicago, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas, but Rodman credited the Pistons organization for giving him his first opportunity to establish himself in the league.

"Detroit gave me my start," he said. "I owe Detroit a whole lot."

He also praised Chicago, saying Bulls fans embraced him and the team's dynasty in a way he'll never forget.

Rodman also reflected on how his unique public image developed over the years. He revealed that, growing up without male role models at home, one of his sisters regularly dressed him in girls' clothing, an experience he believes shaped the confidence he later displayed through fashion and self-expression. He added that while people often misunderstood him, he has always supported the LGBTQ+ community and refused to let public perception define who he is.

Looking back, Rodman said the version of himself fans saw throughout his playing career wasn't manufactured.

"Ain't no misconception," he said. "What you see is what you get."

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