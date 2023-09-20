Damian Lillard Says He Would Rather Lose ‘Every Year’ Before Joining Golden State Warriors

Damian Lillard has revealed he would rather lose every year than join forces with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

During his visit to Cam'ron and Mase's It Is What It Is sports talk show, the seven-time NBA All-Star reflected on joining his hometown team. The Warriors have a winning formula as they've added four championships in eight years to their collection, but Lillard can't see himself joining that dynasty.

"As far as like Golden State, I respect what they've been doing over the last eight, nine years or whatever, and I'm from there obviously. That's home. But I can't be a part of that," Lillard said. "They've won four championships… Like what I look like going to try to do that and say oh I'm joining my home team. Like no."

He added, "Somebody who played my position behind LeBron, the best player of this era. It don't even make sense. I never do nothing like that. I lose every year before I go."