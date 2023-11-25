Bianca Belair Talks WWE Survivor Series, Feeling Like J. Cole With Her Return: I’m the Middle Child Now'

Bianca Belair spoke more with Complex about her return, how important sitting on the shelf was for her physically and mentally, her pursuit of the Women's Championship, why she feels like J. Cole's song "Middle Child," what the future holds, and more.

You mentioned that you're angry now because of the time you missed, thanks to Damage CTRL. How were you able to tap into that when you've been a person who hasn't really shown that side before?

It happened naturally. When you go from being a champion to sitting on the shelf and watching Smackdown, seeing Damage CTRL do whatever they want, and there's nothing you can do about it, that'll light a fire inside of you. I was rehabbing and working out where my body is stronger, but I just couldn't get my mind to relax.

I've been dealing with Damage CTRL for over a year now, and it just hit me how tired I was of being nice and turning the other cheek. I'm tired of being a nice person, so I came back with a vengeance, and I'm not letting up or missing a step.

With you taking on this new "angry" mindset, are you afraid those feelings will take over and change you into someone else?

No, because I want to tap into that anger. This is a new feeling, but I think at the same time, I still have my integrity. That won't change or make me a different person, but this feeling is justified. Whatever comes out of me at Survivor Series is not on me; that's on Damage CTRL.

Survivor Series is going to be a huge event this year. What makes this WarGames match so special for you on this stage?

I've been dealing with Damage CTRL for over a year at this point, and I've been dealing with Bayley for even longer. Bayley was my first feud when I joined the main roster four years ago. So, I've been fighting them by myself for the most part. It's been me myself and I versus Bayley, Iyo, Dakota and now Kairi.

So I'm excited for Survivor Series because, hopefully, I can use that stage to finally take them on because this has been going on for too long. Survivor Series has always been one of my favorite premium live events, and I'm excited to use that opportunity to finally take Damage CTRL down and get back to business.

The WWE landscape is much different now than in August, with all the new superstars who have joined the company. What are your thoughts about finding your way and fitting in with a new crop of people who are just as hungry as you?

Our division is more stacked than it's ever been, and I feel like J. Cole at this point right now, like I'm the middle child. I'm stuck in between generations. You have the generation that came before me, Bayley, Becky, Charlotte, and Asuka. Then you have the new girls that are coming in, you know, Zoey Stark and Raquel, and then the NXT girls.

So, like, I'm stuck in the middle of two generations, but I still have a place here, so make room because I'm not going anywhere. What's for me will be for me. I was a star when I got on this scene, and I'm going to continue to be a star, so I'm always going to have a place. I'm in my own lane, and nobody can come in my lane. I'm going to go after it, and it's always going to be mine.