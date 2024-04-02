Angel Reese Says She's Received 'Death Threats,' Been 'Sexualized' Since Winning National Title

Angel Reese's life has been no picnic since Louisiana State University women's basketball team won the national championship in 2023.

After LSU's crushing defeat against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes on Monday, Reese took some time during the postgame conference to reflect on the tough year she's had since winning it all last year. According to Reese, she's received death threats and been "sexualized."

"I've been through so much," she said. "I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times, death threats, I've been sexualized, I've been threatened, I've been so many things, and I've stood strong every single time."

She added, "I just try to stand strong for my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be there for them… I'm still a human. All this has happened since I won the national championship, and I said that the other day I haven't been happy since then, and it sucks, but I still wouldn't change anything, and I would still sit here and say I'm unapologetically me. I'm going to always leave that mark and be who I am and stand on that."