Alex Rodriguez Responds to People Commenting on Drastic Tan, Says He Fell Asleep in Sun

Alex Rodriguez has responded to people commenting on a deep tan he showed off while watching an NBA game courtside recently.
On Saturday, the World Series champion took to his X page, formerly Twitter, to address all the jokes that have been flying ever since he was seen with noticeably darker skin last week during a game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves.
According to the former New York Yankee, he was on vacation and dozed off while sitting out in the sun.
"Alright, everybody, I know that I'm dark, but I am Dominican, and I went on vacation and fell asleep in the sun, so everybody, calm down tranquilito y suavecito mi gente," A-Rod said.
Rodriguez recently celebrated his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro 's birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute.
"Happy birthday and happy Valentine’s Day @jac_lynfit," he wrote." "Thank you for making everyday brighter. You are a beautiful light in my life and make me better everyday. Love you mucho!"