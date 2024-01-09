Aaron Rodgers Says He Wasn't Trying to Accuse Jimmy Kimmel of Pedophilia

Aaron Rodgers says that contrary to popular belief, he wasn't trying to accuse or imply that Jimmy Kimmel is a pedophile.

On Tuesday's broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers addressed the comments he made during his previous appearance on the show, when he said he was ready to pop open a bottle once a list of Jeffrey Epstein's associates was released to the public. "A lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, are really hoping that doesn't come out," he said at the time.

After Kimmel hit back at Rodgers on social media and via a scathing monologue, Rodgers tried to issue a mea culpa of sorts.

"I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be. So [for] him to be upset about that, I get it," he said on Tuesday. "I'm not stupid enough — even though you think I'm an idiot, and you've made a lot of comments about my intelligence — but I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence. That's ridiculous."

He continued, "So I'm glad, and I think we can agree on something, it's that, one: Those crimes are heinous. And two: I'm glad you're not on a list because those who are on this list — and this I think we can agree on — that, at minimum, there should be an inquiry into their involvement. Especially if they went to the island. And at maximum, there should be an investigation into it."