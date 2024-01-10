Aaron Rodgers Will No Longer Appear on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Following Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Pat McAfee has pulled the plug on Aaron Rodgers showing up as a guest on his show for the rest of the NFL season.

On the Wednesday morning broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show, the former football punter opened the show announcing that Rodgers's time on the show is over following the drama with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month.

"So Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays season four is done," McAfee said while he and his crew applauded. "There are going to be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included. The way it ended, it got real loud, and I'm happy that is not going to be my mentions going forward, which is great news."

McAfee also said he's "running" the show and keeps his "creative rights," hinting that he may have made the executive decision to axe Rodgers's weekly appearance on the show. According to McAfee, he's sure his show and crew "potentially ruffled the feathers" of certain "professions" that have "a lot of power and say."