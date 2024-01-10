Aaron Rodgers Will No Longer Appear on 'The Pat McAfee Show' Following Jimmy Kimmel Controversy

Pat McAfee has pulled the plug on Aaron Rodgers showing up as a guest on his show for the rest of the NFL season.
On the Wednesday morning broadcast of The Pat McAfee Show, the former football punter opened the show announcing that Rodgers's time on the show is over following the drama with Jimmy Kimmel earlier this month.
"So Aaron Rodgers Tuesdays season four is done," McAfee said while he and his crew applauded. "There are going to be a lot of people who are happy with that, myself included. The way it ended, it got real loud, and I'm happy that is not going to be my mentions going forward, which is great news."
McAfee also said he's "running" the show and keeps his "creative rights," hinting that he may have made the executive decision to axe Rodgers's weekly appearance on the show. According to McAfee, he's sure his show and crew "potentially ruffled the feathers" of certain "professions" that have "a lot of power and say."
However, he did give the Super Bowl champion his props but stressed the issue between him and Kimmel is not what he wants his show to be known for.
"Aaron Rodgers is a hall of famer, he's a four-time MVP, he's a massive piece of the NFL story," McAfee said. "Whenever you go back and tell it he will be a huge part of it. We are very lucky to get a chance to chat with him and learn from him."
He added, "Some of his thoughts and opinions do piss off a lot of people, and I'm pumped that that is no longer going to be every single Wednesday of my life, which it has been for the last few weeks. On Friday, I obviously threw us into the fire as well...forever stand by that. Everything else, though, like, just can't do that, and it's not what we want to be known for, and I'm also pumped I don't have to do these types of talks anymore. So, with that being said, sports are alive right now!"