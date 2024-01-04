Utah Jazz Confirm Fans Were Asked to Remove ‘I’m a Jew and I’m Proud’ Signs Directed at Kyrie Irving

The Utah Jazz released a statement addressing an incident involving four rabbis who sat courtside during Monday's game against the Dallas Mavericks and directed pro-Jewish signs at Kyrie Irving.

"During an out-of-bounds play in the first quarter of yesterday’s Jazz game against the Dallas Mavericks, there was a group sitting courtside whose signs sparked an interaction with a player that created a distraction and interfered with play of game," the Jazz said in the statement obtained by The Salt Lake Tribune. "As the next step in standard security protocol, the fans were asked to take down their signs."

Rabbi Avremi Zippel, a Salt Lake City resident and Jazz fan, tells the newspaper that he wanted to attend the game against the Mavericks because of Irving.

"Some of the things that Kyrie said about the Jewish community and about Holocaust denial were vile and disgusting," Zippel said.

Irving was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets in 2022 after sharing a link to a documentary widely considered to be anti-Semitic. The Nets explained that Kyrie's suspension was due in part to his inability to "unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film."

Kyrie later issued an apology, stating he does not "have hate in my heart for the Jewish people or anyone that identifies as a Jew."

When Zippel and three others showed up to Monday's game, they had signs that read, "I'm a Jew and I'm proud."