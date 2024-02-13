Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps Agree to Talk It Out Over NBA All-Star Weekend Amid Feud

It's unclear when exactly their conflict started, but Sharpe seemingly brought up recent comments made by Epps without mentioning him by name on the latest episode of Nightcap following Super Bowl LVIII.

At the 6:53 mark in the video up top, Sharpe mentioned how people have been treating him differently since his Club Shay Shay interview with Katt Williams. "I'mma fire this shot over your head, mofo, and you will know exactly who I'm talking about," he said at the 9:29 mark. "Mention my name again and I'mma put [out] the DMs...and I don't like doing this, but you're lying."

"I don't care about all that other stuff," Sharpe continued. "You can say I'm gay, you can say...I don't care about that because I won't chase a lie. But I won't let you lie on my name."

The NFL Hall of Famer appeared to be referencing leaked stand-up footage in which Epps claimed he denied an interview request from Sharpe. The comedian joked that he did not want Shannon to "sit across from me and look at my balls."