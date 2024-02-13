Shannon Sharpe and Mike Epps Agree to Talk It Out Over NBA All-Star Weekend Amid Feud

Shannon Sharpe announced on Monday that he and Mike Epps plan on having a "man 2 man conversation" in the coming days during NBA All-Star Weekend where they will "discuss our differences."
"We both realize this situation could've been, should've been handled differently," Sharpe wrote. "I apologize 2 fam, friends, love 1s and my fans."
It's unclear when exactly their conflict started, but Sharpe seemingly brought up recent comments made by Epps without mentioning him by name on the latest episode of Nightcap following Super Bowl LVIII.
At the 6:53 mark in the video up top, Sharpe mentioned how people have been treating him differently since his Club Shay Shay interview with Katt Williams. "I'mma fire this shot over your head, mofo, and you will know exactly who I'm talking about," he said at the 9:29 mark. "Mention my name again and I'mma put [out] the DMs...and I don't like doing this, but you're lying."
"I don't care about all that other stuff," Sharpe continued. "You can say I'm gay, you can say...I don't care about that because I won't chase a lie. But I won't let you lie on my name."
The NFL Hall of Famer appeared to be referencing leaked stand-up footage in which Epps claimed he denied an interview request from Sharpe. The comedian joked that he did not want Shannon to "sit across from me and look at my balls."
"Say my name again and I'm gonna release the DMs because you're lying," Sharpe said at the 10:26 mark. "You said I reached out to you to come on Club Shay Shay and you a mofo lie. Now, when I see you...I'm gonna see if you about that."
Epps took to social media on Monday to confirm there were DMs seeking an appearance on Club Shay Shay, claiming he did so because Sharpe brought up his name in his Katt interview to see if he would "talk crazy" about him, which he did not.
Epps then suggested their paths would likely cross when they were in his hometown of Indianapolis for NBA All-Star Weekend, paving the way for their conversation.