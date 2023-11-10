Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin, and Brandon Jennings Talk Unofficial Guidelines to Groupies in the ‘Treacherous’ NBA

Gilbert Arenas, Kenyon Martin, and Brandon Jennings spoke on the Gil's Arena podcast about the importance of having a quality NBA veteran who can provide guidance for young players on a variety of situations, including how to deal with groupies.

Martin relayed a conversation he had with his son KJ Martin, who is currently playing his fourth season in the league, about the possibility that the woman he was seeing may have also slept with one of his teammates.

"Oh, believe that," Jennings immediately chimed in. "Especially in this era."

Martin's suspicions were eventually confirmed during a preseason team retreat in the Bahamas. "It's treacherous out here in these streets, bruh," the 15-year NBA veteran admitted. "No code. Ain't no moral code out here."

Arenas said he once asked his teammates if they were in a relationship before telling them that "70 percent" of their significant others will sleep with another NBA player while they're dating. The remark was meant to prepare them for the harsh reality they would likely encounter during their career.

"You're introducing her to a life that you are the beginning of," Arenas said. "No matter if you the No. 1 pick, you are the bottom end of it. Right? There's players on that team that you watched and admired, they watched and admired, they had crushes on."