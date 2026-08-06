GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Luka Doncic’s Ex-Fiancée Reportedly Seeks $50M Amid Ongoing Child Support Dispute

Anamaria Goltes is reportedly looking to keep $40 million for herself, with the rest going to their two children.

Luka Doncic looks on against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Cooper Neill/Getty

Luka Doncic’s ex-fiancée Anamarie Goltes has reportedly requested $50 million from the Los Angeles Lakers star in a new claim filed in Slovenia.

A source tells TMZ Sports that $40 million of the settlement, if approved, is expected go to Goltes, with their two daughters presumably receiving the remaining sum. Goltes is also said to be looking to reduce his custody rights from at least twice per week to just once.

The filing comes days after Goltes asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her child support case because she wanted to resolve the matter “amicably and by a mutual agreement” for “the best interests of our children.”

Her request was denied because the paperwork did not have Doncic’s signature.

Doncic previously filed to dismiss the case, arguing that the matter does not belong in a California court since their children have been living in Slovenia since last May.

His attorney Laura Wasser claimed Doncic was unsuccessful in his attempts to convince her to move to California with their kids.

Doncic confirmed in March that he and Goltes ended their engagement, nearly three years after he proposed. A source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that a disagreement between them occurred in the hospital after Doncic traveled to Slovenia to be present for the birth of their second child in December.

Doncic reportedly expressed a desire to bring their first child back with him to the United States. An argument ensued and Goltes called the police.

After Doncic was questioned by police, who “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor,” he flew back to the rejoin his team.

Related Stories

Luka Dončić in casual attire stands on a basketball court, wearing a white jacket, gray pants, and sneakers, with players in the background.
Sports

Luka Dončić's Ex-Fiancée Drops California Child Support Case, Seeks Private Agreement

Anamaria Goltes filed to dismiss her child support case against her ex, instead seeking to resolve the matter privately.

Mark Elibert3 days ago
A man and a woman pose together in front of a red backdrop with text. The woman wears a floral dress, and the man wears glasses and a brown jacket.
Life

Rumer Willis’ Ex Accuses Her of Exploiting Their Daughter in Court Filing

The latest court filing adds new accusations to the increasingly contentious custody fight over the former couple’s daughter, Louetta.

Helen Storms65 days ago
Chris Brown.
Pop Culture

Chris Brown Embroiled in Custody Fight With Ex Over Daughter, Lovely

The singer filed court documents seeking joint legal and physical custody of his 4-year-old, pushing back against Diamond Brown's bid to limit him to visitation rights.

Mark Elibert62 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicFenix Flexin Does U-Turn, Says He Did Use AI to Make Viral Hit "Rubberz"
4
SneakersNike Teases New Kobe Model
5
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
6
MusicCam'ron Says Vic Mensa Is 'Clickbaiting' and 'Clout-Chasing' With Comments on African Heritage

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App