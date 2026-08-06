Luka Doncic’s ex-fiancée Anamarie Goltes has reportedly requested $50 million from the Los Angeles Lakers star in a new claim filed in Slovenia.
A source tells TMZ Sports that $40 million of the settlement, if approved, is expected go to Goltes, with their two daughters presumably receiving the remaining sum. Goltes is also said to be looking to reduce his custody rights from at least twice per week to just once.
The filing comes days after Goltes asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her child support case because she wanted to resolve the matter “amicably and by a mutual agreement” for “the best interests of our children.”
Her request was denied because the paperwork did not have Doncic’s signature.
Doncic previously filed to dismiss the case, arguing that the matter does not belong in a California court since their children have been living in Slovenia since last May.
His attorney Laura Wasser claimed Doncic was unsuccessful in his attempts to convince her to move to California with their kids.
Doncic confirmed in March that he and Goltes ended their engagement, nearly three years after he proposed. A source told ESPN’s Dave McMenamin that a disagreement between them occurred in the hospital after Doncic traveled to Slovenia to be present for the birth of their second child in December.
Doncic reportedly expressed a desire to bring their first child back with him to the United States. An argument ensued and Goltes called the police.
After Doncic was questioned by police, who “did not detect any elements of a criminal offense or misdemeanor,” he flew back to the rejoin his team.