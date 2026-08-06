Luka Doncic’s ex-fiancée Anamarie Goltes has reportedly requested $50 million from the Los Angeles Lakers star in a new claim filed in Slovenia.

A source tells TMZ Sports that $40 million of the settlement, if approved, is expected go to Goltes, with their two daughters presumably receiving the remaining sum. Goltes is also said to be looking to reduce his custody rights from at least twice per week to just once.

The filing comes days after Goltes asked a Los Angeles judge to dismiss her child support case because she wanted to resolve the matter “amicably and by a mutual agreement” for “the best interests of our children.”

Her request was denied because the paperwork did not have Doncic’s signature.

Doncic previously filed to dismiss the case, arguing that the matter does not belong in a California court since their children have been living in Slovenia since last May.