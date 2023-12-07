Chris Russo Criticized for Remark About Shohei Ohtani’s Hushed Free Agency: 'What Is This, the Atomic Bomb?'

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Tuesday that the team met with Ohtani last week. According to USA Today Major League Baseball columnist Bob Nightengale, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes was "surprised" by Roberts' comment and declined to speak any further about anything related to Ohtani.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported last month that Ohtani and agent Nez Balelo wanted to keep everything under wraps, including meetings. "If visits between Ohtani and a team are reported publicly, it will be held against the team," Passan wrote.

With that in mind, reporters asked Gomes if Roberts jeopardized the Dodgers' chances of landing Ohtani. "I have no idea," he responded.

What seems to be overlooked about this whole situation is the notion that Gomes' refusal to discuss Ohtani is rooted in the belief that he cannot talk about free agents. Even though Yahoo Sports pointed out that it's not entirely true, it would make sense that MLB teams would prefer to avoid the issue altogether, rather than play in a gray area.

