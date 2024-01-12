Carmelo Anthony Believes Nuggets Gave Nikola Jokic His Old Number on Purpose: ‘It Was a Petty Maneuver’

"I'm like, 'Fuck is going on? 15?'" Anthony said of seeing Jokic wear No. 15 for the first time at the 1:16:18 mark. "So now, just start thinking, this is because this is the narrative that they put out there—he wanted to leave, he wanted to do this, you know, he wasn't—but nah, but why would you disrespect by even offering that [number]? The disrespect in you offering that showed me that you just wanted to erase everything that came prior to that right there."

The 10-time All-Star continued, "It's fuck y'all. You saying fuck me dead smack to the rest of the world. I ain't never said anything bad about y'all, y'all boo me."

Melo believes the Nuggets gave No. 15 to Jokic on purpose, instead of offering him a few numbers to choose from. He went on to agree with Mero calling the decision a "petty maneuver."

Anthony thinks Jokic was put in the middle of the whole situation. "He don't know what the fuck going on," he said. "He could've worn it because he wanted to pay homage. But what I believe is that they gave him 15 to try to erase what I did."

The Nuggets traded Anthony to the New York Knicks in 2011 after he pushed for a deal to get done. Their relationship was rocky toward the end, with rumors flying about his motives for wanting to go to New York. Upon joining the Knicks, Melo changed to No. 7 since No. 15 was retired twice for Earl Monroe and Dick McGuire.

Anthony saw a higher meaning to the switch to No. 7. "Now, like seven is the new thing. I'm in the Mecca. I'm back. I'm in it. It's a God's number," he said of the change. "So I'm not even thinking about 15."

He continues to prioritize No. 7, as evidenced by his "Stay Me7o" jacket.