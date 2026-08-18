In a letter from her lawyer, obtained by ESPN, Jeanie Buss is contesting her siblings’ vote to sell their remaining 17.8 percent share of the Los Angeles Lakers to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger. Written by her attorney Adam Streisand, Jeanie argued in a letter to the five siblings who voted in favor of selling the family’s stake that a 2017 court ruling indicated a sale cannot be “effectuated without approval by the co-trustees, i.e. Jeanie, Janie and Joey Buss.”

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the tag-along provision was enacted when four of the six siblings in the Buss family trust voted to approve the sale of its remaining stake.

The Sporting Tribune founder and CEO Arash Markazi reported that Jim, Johnny, Joey and Jesse triggered this provision.