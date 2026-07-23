The Thrills & Spills Of LEGO At Silverstone 2026

The 2026 British Grand Prix at Silverstone has officially wrapped, and there were one or two big changes this year: LEGO were once again a major partner and they stole the spotlight with a memorable pre-race spectacle.



This year’s Drivers’ Parade was a little different from previous years; instead of the usual cars, the drivers took to the circuit in a fleet of 22 fully drivable brick-built LEGO minicars decorated in the colours of their respective teams. Combining the engineering of a go-kart chassis with more than 28,000 LEGO bricks per vehicle, the cars reached speeds of up to 25 km/h, providing a playful twist on one of Formula 1’s most beloved traditions.

The project represented thousands of hours of work by LEGO’s designers and engineers, with each car weighing around 280 kg and showcasing the attention to detail that has become synonymous with the brand. Each one was inspired by their respective teams’ 2026 livery, with team emblems, colourways and driver numbers all included to make the minicars look and feel as authentic as possible. The result was an eye-catching blend of creativity and motorsport on the Silverstone circuit.



Clips of the event quickly spread across social media, becoming one of the most talked-about moments of the race weekend. In the end, it proved to be more than just a parade and the drivers’ competitive spirit bubbled up with a few bumps along the track.

“We always listen to our fans, and it was clear from the 2025 Miami Grand Prix Drivers’ Parade that both fans and drivers wanted more,” said Julia Goldin, Chief Product & Marketing Officer of the LEGO Group. “We’re back with a 2.0 version in a brand-new format, bringing even more fun and excitement to the parade.”



Emily Prazer, Chief Commercial Officer at Formula 1, added: “Last year, the F1 LEGO Drivers’ Parade was one of the most creative and impactful activations we’ve ever seen at a race and it grabbed the attention of billions of people worldwide. Whatever your age, there’s something really fun and special about seeing LEGO bricks transformed into life-size cars and taking to the track. We always look to our partners to continually push boundaries and expectations and this Drivers’ Parade at Silverstone did exactly that.”



It’s the latest in the ongoing story of LEGO and Formula 1; last year, the Miami Grand Prix introduced us to the idea of the LEGO Drivers’ Parade along with the launch of the LEGO Speed Champions Formula 1 collection, Silverstone. As Formula 1’s audience continues to expand into new demographics, it’s a testament to the sport’s willingness to move with the times and embrace change.