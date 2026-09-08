Amber De Luca-Tao
Joined November 2025 | 3 posts
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Latest Stories
lululemon is Running with Preppy Aesthetics for its 2026 Running Collection
See how preppy colours, sporty stripes and familiar athletic cues are reworked through lululemon’s performance lens for modern, everyday runners.
Amber De Luca-Tao141 days ago
Vans Teams Up With Ed Davis for Alpha–Omega: the choice is yours!
Ed Davis’s Vans Artist Collection features a full range of everyday essentials including the Vans LX Authentic 44.
Amber De Luca-Tao154 days ago
Style on the Run: How the Intersection of Running and Fashion is Shaping Culture
Adidas continues to define the rhythm where fashion, performance and culture move as one. With running having its moment, Complex AU talks to four community-driven athletes who bring their own unique styles to the scene.
Amber De Luca-Tao302 days ago