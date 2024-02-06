Travis Kelce Addresses Backlash to Article Crediting Him With Popularizing Fade: 'I Didn't Invent That’

Travis Kelce denounced the notion of the "the Travis Kelce" haircut, a name given to his signature fade by the New York Times in a recent trend piece.

"It's absolutely ridiculous," Kelce said during a Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night press conference. "And to do it on February 1st to throw me into the wolves like that, that was messed up, man. I don't want anything to do with that one, man."

Kelce then advised the reporter on how to achieve his look. "I got a good fade if you need it though, it's two on top, a nice high to mid-fade with a taper in the back," he said. "But I didn't invent that, I just asked for it.