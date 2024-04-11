Ron Goldman's Dad Calls OJ Simpson's Death a Reminder of 'How Long Ron Has Been Gone'

Fred Goldman, the father of Ron Goldman, only has thoughts about his son and Nicole Brown when it pertains to the death of OJ Simpson.

Goldman, 83, spoke to People shortly after Simpson's passing was announced on Thursday (Apr. 11). Goldman spoke out against Simpson throughout the former NFL star's infamous 1990s murder trial, for which he was acquitted, and was also portrayed by Joseph Siravo in FX show The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

“This is just a reminder for us of how long Ron has been gone, how long we have missed him and nothing more than that," Goldman told the publication. "That is the only thing that is important today. It is the pain from then until now. There is nothing today that is more important than the loss of my son and the loss of Nicole. Nothing is more important than that.”

Ron was a waiter at an Italian restaurant that Nicole Brown Simpson patronized on the final night of her life, Jun. 12, 1994, and the two were found stabbed to death outside the latter's home in Los Angeles in the same evening. During the trial, Simpson maintained his innocence, and beforehand, claimed that he would search for the killer on his own.

On X, Simpson's family shared the news of his death, revealing that he had died from a battle with cancer.