Nike Closes NBA All-Star Weekend With Party Attended by Teyana Taylor, Shaboozey, and More

The stars concluded NBA All-Star Weekend with Nike for their exclusive afterparty All-Time High.

On Sunday (February 15), The Bird Streets Club on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles hosted an elite list of guests including Teyana Taylor, Shaboozey, Druski, Victoria Monét, Steve Lacy, Lil Yachty, Karl-Anthony Towns and more.

While DJs like Chase B, Coco & Breezy and Sarz took the booth well into the early morning, the event connected notables spanning entertainment, art, design and sports.