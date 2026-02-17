Sports

Nike Closes NBA All-Star Weekend With Party Attended by Teyana Taylor, Shaboozey, and More

Nike hosted the exclusive afterparty All-Time High to conclude the starry weekend.

Nike/All-Time High
Virisa Yong/BFA.com

The stars concluded NBA All-Star Weekend with Nike for their exclusive afterparty All-Time High.

On Sunday (February 15), The Bird Streets Club on Sunset Blvd. in Los Angeles hosted an elite list of guests including Teyana Taylor, Shaboozey, Druski, Victoria Monét, Steve Lacy, Lil Yachty, Karl-Anthony Towns and more.

While DJs like Chase B, Coco & Breezy and Sarz took the booth well into the early morning, the event connected notables spanning entertainment, art, design and sports.

Nike: All-Time High also curated a multi-level experience, where guests mingled amongst three floors of the venue. In addition to closing out NBA All-Star Weekend, the event also capped off Nike’s invite-only clubhouse, House72, which was home to exclusive product offerings and special guest appearances.

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