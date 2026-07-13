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Colombia Football Federation Condemns Death Threats Against Jáminton Campaz, Demands Legal Action

Colombia's Football Federation have requested the attorney general to prosecute those who threatened Jáminton Campaz after his World Cup miss.

Switzerland v Colombia: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026
Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Colombia's Football Federation has announced their push for criminal charges after midfielder Jáminton Campaz and his family were targeted with death threats following the national team's FIFA World Cup exit.

On Friday (July 10), the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) issued a formal statement calling for the attorney general's office to quickly identify and punish those who have threatened the soccer player.

"The executive committee of the Colombian Football Federation expresses its full solidarity with and support for Jaminton Campaz, his family, all the players in the Colombia national team and the delegation as a whole," the federation stated, per The Athletic.

On July 8 Colombia played a round-of-16 match against Switzerland at BC Place in Vancouver. During the second half of extra time, following Swiss captain Granit Xhaka having a missed play, Campaz found himself in a duel with goalkeeper Gregor Kobel, but was unable to maintain his target shot. Colombia would lose 4-3, ending its World Cup.

After Campaz received threatening remarks on his social media accounts, his team locked down comments for his safety. According to the New York Post, the 26-year-old did not board the team's return flight to Bogotá, and it’s unknown whether he remained in the United States or flew to Argentina.

Following Colombia’s World Cup exit, Campaz posted a lengthy message on Instagram, admitting to the “pain of elimination,” but calling for respect from the team’s fans. "I deeply regret not being able to bring you the joy we all hoped for, but I want you to know that there was never a lack of dedication, commitment, or love for this jersey,” the athlete wrote, translated from Spanish to English. "I gave everything I had on the pitch, and I would do it a thousand times over for my country."

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