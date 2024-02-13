2024 NFL Mock Draft V. 1: Predicting Round 1

Will the Bears trade No. 1 and keep Justin Fields or draft Caleb Williams? With the NFL season over, it's time to project all 32 picks in the first round of April's NFL Draft.

Feb 13, 2024
Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

We're officially in the 2024 NFL offseason after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers once again to hoist their third Lombardi Trophy in five years. The Chiefs and Niners now join the other 30 teams are already engaged in their offseason routines. NFL teams will begin navigating their cap situations while getting prepared for free agency and scouting potential prospect fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. After the first few weeks of free agency signings takes place and the needs of each franchise will be further clarified. 

It’s still relatively simple to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of these rosters as they head into the offseason, giving a clear indication of where these teams need to improve heading into next season.

All eyes will be on Chicago as the Bears will have to decide between Caleb Williams and Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback. If they opt to go with Fields, that will shake up the draft. For the release of our first mock draft, there will be no trades featured in this publication as we await more clarification on roster movement through free agency and trades. With all that being said, here is our 2024 NFL Mock Draft.

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

1. Bears- Caleb Williams, Quarterback, USC

Ryan Kang / Getty Images

To start of the 2024 NFL Draft, Chicago gets their franchise quarterback in Caleb Williams. As an elite playmaker with uncanny an arm talent, he offers substantial upside at the game's most important position. As long as new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron can help him stay on schedule a bit more consistently, the Bears could be a force to be reckoned with in the NFC.

2. Commanders- Drake Maye, Quarterback, North Carolina

Grant Halverson / Getty Images

Owning the No. 2 pick and having the chance to draft Drake Maye is quite the consolation prize. With NFL size, aggressiveness as a thrower but also the ability to create on his own, he’s easily worth this selection. Washington is entering a new era and this is the right quarterback to lead the charge. 

3. Patriots- Jayden Daniels, Quarterback, LSU

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Speaking of franchises heading in a new direction, New England is in that same category and also in need of a quarterback. That’s where Jayden Daniels comes into play. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner is a true dual-threat signal caller and a big-play machine for the Tigers the past two seasons. 

4. Cardinals- Marvin Harrison Jr., Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Jason Mowry / Getty Images

When it comes to draft prospect evaluations, it doesn’t get much easier than Marvin Harrison Jr. He’s got the prototype X-receiver size with special body control and is already a polished route runner. Even as a rookie, he can step right in and become Kyler Murray’s No. 1 target. 

5. Chargers- Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia

Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

With their salary cap situation currently a disaster, Los Angeles could give a bunch of different directions if they stick with the No. 5 pick. Giving Justin Herbert another weapon is obviously incredibly enticing, and Brock Bowers makes sense given Jim Harbaugh’s offensive philosophy. He’s an adequate enough blocker in-line, can be flexed out into the slot and is dangerous whenever he gets the rock in his hands. 

6. Giants- Malik Nabers, Wide Receiver, LSU

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

In this scenario, New York doesn’t have a choice but to run it back with Daniel Jones but regardless, they need more offensive firepower. In most other classes, Malik Nabers would be WR1 without much doubt. Nabers is alignment versatile, capable of stretching the field vertically while also providing some juice as a run-after-catch threat. 

7. Titans- Joe Alt, Offensive Tackle, Notre Dame

Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

There were a bunch of reasons that the Titans spiraled out of control last season but their struggles up front were certainly at the top of that list. Joe Alt would give the Titans an immediate starter at left tackle, slotting in right next to Peter Skoronski, giving them a formidable duo for years to come. He’s already a polished pass protector with plenty of room to grow. 

8. Falcons- Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Atlanta’s defense took a step forward in the right direction last season, but they desperately need a pass rusher up front. Alabama’s Dallas Turner is explosive, a refined pass rusher who plays with a red-hot motor. He’s got the tools and makeup to be a foundational piece for a franchise. 

9. Bears- Rome Odunze, Wide Receiver, Washington

Alika Jenner / Getty Images

In this mock draft, Chicago has already added their future signal caller. How about getting him another weapon to pair with D.J. Moore? Rome Odunze is a smooth mover, technically-refined route runner and possesses impressive body control.

10. Jets- Olu Fashanu, Offensive Tackle, Penn State

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

New York will get Aaron Rodgers back in the fold in 2024 and giving him a blindside protector like Penn State’s Olu Fashanu is a smart investment. He’s an incredibly gifted athlete that has proven to be reliable in one-on-one pass set situations. This pick offers a blend of upside and immediate impact.

11. Vikings- Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With Danielle Hunter and Marcus Davenport both free agents at the moment, there’s a clear need for the Vikings to add an edge rusher if one or both players depart. Jared Verse is a well-rounded rusher with a quick first step and refined hand usage. His demeanor fits in perfectly with what defensive coordinator Brian Flores wants to do on defense. 

12. Broncos- Terrion Arnold, Cornerback, Alabama

Ryan Kang / Getty Images

Denver has arguably the best corner in the game, but they need to find him a running mate. Few players helped their draft stock more this past season than Alabama’s Terrion Arnold. He’s inside/outside versatile, with superb change of direction skills and playmaking ability. 

13. Raiders- Amarius Mims, Offensive Tackle, Georgia

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In order to avoid reaching for a quarterback here, Las Vegas would be wise to pivot elsewhere and take advantage of a strong offensive tackle class. Amarius Mims is a powerful offensive lineman, with a stout anchor and the ability to quickly process line games up front. The injuries and general lack of experience are a concern, but his ceiling is very high. 

14. Saints- J.C. Latham, Offensive Tackle, Alabama

Todd Kirkland / Getty Images

Not that this is a new development, but New Orleans is in salary cap hell which only boosts the importance of hitting on this pick.  J.C. Latham is a tone-setter up front with excellent hand usage in both the run game and pass protection. His tools are worth betting on to see if he can make the switch to the left side and give them a blind side protector on a relatively cheap contract. 

15. Colts- Quinyon Mitchell, Cornerback, Toledo

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If there is one thing that Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves, it’s athletes. Quinyon Mitchell possesses good size, impressive long speed and timing at the catch point. Over the years, Indianapolis has routinely bet on players with traits to develop and Mitchell has plenty. 

16. Seahawks- Jackson Powers-Johnson, Center, Oregon

Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

Seattle has a pair of young, talented tackles on the outside but has a pretty glaring need along the interior. Jackson Powers-Johnson has eye-popping movement skills in space to pair with his reputation as a physical finisher on contact. He’s a plug-and-play starter at the pivot.

17. Jaguars- Byron Murphy III, Defensive Tackle, Texas

Tim Warner / Getty Images

Jacksonville’s defense finished near the bottom of the league in sacks so there’s a clear need to add some juice up front. Byron Murphy isn’t the prototypical defensive tackle build but he makes up for it with quick twitch and a motor that simply never stops. If they can bring back retain Josh Allen, their pass rush will be heading in the right direction.

18. Bengals- Tyler Guyton, Offensive Tackle, Oklahoma

Brian Bahr / Getty Images

The hits on Joe Burrow piled up over the course of his rookie contract and that’s something that simply cannot continue. Tyler Guyton isn’t close to a finished product but his flashes of balance in pass protection combined with an impressive athletic profile make him a high upside swing at a position of need. 

19. Rams- J.J. McCarthy, Quarterback, Michigan

Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Matthew Stafford and the Rams exceeded expectations in 2023 but the 36-year old won’t play forever. This is a perfect scenario for J.J. McCarthy, who is only 21-years old, to sit and learn behind a veteran. He’s a proven winner and this is a long-term investment that could pay dividends down the line. 

20. Steelers- Nate Wiggins, Cornerback, Clemson

Jacob Kupferman / Getty Images

The Steelers defense needs to get younger and faster, particularly in the back end. Enter Clemson’s Nate Wiggins. He’s a smooth mover that’s also extremely sudden out of his transitions. Pairing him with Joey Porter Jr. would be a nightmare for AFC offenses. 

21. Dolphins- Troy Fautanu- Offensive Guard, Washington

Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

The downfall of the Dolphins offense can primarily be linked to their struggles to stay healthy up front. Adding a player like Troy Fautanu that has plenty of tackle experience but perhaps a profile that fits better inside, would be an excellent choice here. He’s trustworthy in pass protection and a difference maker in the run game, making him a candidate to contribute somewhere immediately. 

22. Eagles- Cooper Dejean, Cornerback, Iowa

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philly shook up their coaching staff by adding legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, but he’ll need some talent to work with if this is going to work. Iowa’s Cooper Dejean is a versatile playmaker that can line up anywhere, whether on the outside, in the slot or even at safety. In this system, Fangio can weaponized his first-round pick in the Jalen Ramsey role.

23. Texans- Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In year one of the Demeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud era, Houston is way ahead of schedule following a playoff win against the Cleveland Browns. The organization faces a big decision on Jonathan Greenard who is coming off a career year and set to hit free agency. If he walks, Laiatu Latu would give them another refined pass rusher with a plethora of pass-rushing moves in his arsenal. 

24. Cowboys- Taliese Fuaga, Offensive Guard, Oregon State

Brandon Sloter / Getty Images

Dallas simply couldn’t run the ball this past season and figuring out how to balance their offensive attack is high on the priority list. Inserting Taliese Fuaga into the fold could bump Tyler Smith outside to tackle. His heavy hands and sheer power could help the Cowboys get back to dominating in the trenches.

25. Packers- Kool-Aid McKinstry, Cornerback, Alabama

Ryan Kang / Getty Images

With Jeff Hafley stepping in as Green Bay’s new defensive coordinator, adding a press capable cornerback on the outside in Kool-Aid McKinstry feels like an easy choice here. It’s rare for a true freshman defensive back to start right away at Alabama, which shows just how talented this kid is. There’s three straight seasons of sticky coverage in the SEC to back it up.

26. Buccaneers- Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Scott Taetsch / Getty Images

You might not find another pass rusher in this class with a more explosive first step off the ball than Chop Robinson. They struck gold in Kalijah Kancey, their first-round pick from last year, and this addition would add even more athleticism and pass rushing potential to their front.

27. Cardinals- Jer’Zhan Newton, Defensvie Tackle, Illinois

David Berding / Getty Images

Based on how feisty Arizona was last season, it’s clear they are headed in the right direction, but they just need to add some dudes on both sides. Jer’Zhan Newton is a game-wrecker on the defensive line due to his wicked flexibility, hand usage and motor. Leaving day one of the weekend with him and Marvin Harrison Jr. would be a massive win.

28. Bills- Brian Thomas Jr., Wide Receiver, LSU

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

With Gabe Davis hitting free agency, Buffalo will likely be searching for someone to help stretch the field vertically. That’s Brian Thomas’ specialty. He’s a height/weight/speed freak that was an integral part in making the LSU offense the most explosive passing game in the country in 2023. Pairing him with Josh Allen’s rocket for an arm has insane potential.

29. Lions- T.J. Tampa, Cornerback, Iowa State

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

From a roster construction standpoint, Detroit is in fantastic shape and general manager Brad Holmes deserves credit for drafting exceptionally well lately. That gives them option here at pick 29. T.J. Tampa’s has superb length and recovery skills that you can’t teach which would be a nice addition to their cornerback room.

30. Ravens- A.D. Mitchell, Wide Receiver, Texas

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In 2023, we saw a more modern passing game implemented in Baltimore and Lamar Jackson reaped the benefits from that decision. With Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor hitting free agency after signing one-year deals, they need to make sure the receiver room remains a strength. A.D. Mitchell’s rare fluidity for his size makes him an interesting partner for Zay Flowers.

31. Niners- Ennis Rakestraw, Cornerback, Missouri

Icon Sportswire / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There’s very few holes on San Francisco’s roster but there is a need to add a boundary cornerback that can play right away. Ennis Rakestraw is lean, twitched up and a true pest to deal with especially when lined up at the line of scrimmage. The only reason that he could slide this far is because of how stacked the class is at this particular position.

32. Chiefs- Keon Coleman, Wide Receiver, Florida State

James Gilbert / Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes carried a lackluster group of receivers to a Super Bowl title but adding a playmaker is at the top of the offseason priority list. Keon Coleman, a Michigan State transfer, would give Kansas City a true X-receiver on the boundary. He’s one of the youngest prospects in the entire class with an already established reputation as a ball winner on the outside.

NFL Mock DraftNfl DraftNFLSuper Bowl

