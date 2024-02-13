2024 NFL Mock Draft V. 1: Predicting Round 1

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

We're officially in the 2024 NFL offseason after the Kansas City Chiefs took down the San Francisco 49ers once again to hoist their third Lombardi Trophy in five years. The Chiefs and Niners now join the other 30 teams are already engaged in their offseason routines. NFL teams will begin navigating their cap situations while getting prepared for free agency and scouting potential prospect fits for the 2024 NFL Draft. After the first few weeks of free agency signings takes place and the needs of each franchise will be further clarified.

It’s still relatively simple to gauge the strengths and weaknesses of these rosters as they head into the offseason, giving a clear indication of where these teams need to improve heading into next season.

All eyes will be on Chicago as the Bears will have to decide between Caleb Williams and Justin Fields as their franchise quarterback. If they opt to go with Fields, that will shake up the draft. For the release of our first mock draft, there will be no trades featured in this publication as we await more clarification on roster movement through free agency and trades. With all that being said, here is our 2024 NFL Mock Draft.