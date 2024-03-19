Travis Kelce Reportedly Negotiating to Host 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' Revival

Travis Kelce is continuing to diversify his career.

According to Variety, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in talks to be the host of a reboot of the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? The show would reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video and feature celebrity contestants.

Kelce, 34, has already made his mark beyond football with his weekly podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, hosting Saturday Night Live last year, and his own reality series Catching Kelce, which aired in 2016 for one season.