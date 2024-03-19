Travis Kelce Reportedly Negotiating to Host 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?' Revival

Travis Kelce is continuing to diversify his career.
According to Variety, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is in talks to be the host of a reboot of the game show Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? The show would reportedly stream on Amazon Prime Video and feature celebrity contestants.
Kelce, 34, has already made his mark beyond football with his weekly podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, hosting Saturday Night Live last year, and his own reality series Catching Kelce, which aired in 2016 for one season.
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kelce was added as a producer for the upcoming Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary King Pleasure, where he’ll work with partners Ray Maiello and Mike Field. The NFL star also worked on the war dramedy My Dead Friend Zoe with Maiello and Field, which premiered at SXSW.
The original Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? ran on Fox from 2007 to 2011 and was hosted by comedian Jeff Foxworthy. It later aired on Nickelodeon for one season with John Cena as host.