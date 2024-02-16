Kevin Durant Hops on Stalley's New Song "Scared Money"

Kevin Durant’s crossover moment is here.
The Phoenix Suns star appears on Stalley’s new song, “Scared Money,” which sees Durant rapping about his grandmother: “RIP to Barbara Davis, we hit another layer / When she speak to me, it’s like she saying prayers.”
The track is accompanied by a music video, which, according to Stalley, was shot in New York City recently. He told TMZ that he and Durant recorded the song last summer after KD asked Stalley to send him a beat—and that the NBA player had a quick turnaround time.
“Scared Money” is set to appear on Stalley’s forthcoming album, Peerless, which is slated for a March release.
Durant isn’t exactly new to the rap game. Back in 2018, he hopped on LeBron James’ song “It Ain’t Easy.” Durant was recently credited as an A&R on Drake’s For All the Dogs album.
KD also has a record with Lil Wayne. That bit of info was revealed in December when Weezy sat down with Taylor Rooks for a Bleacher Report interview. Wayne shared that the song was supposed to be on his and 2 Chainz’s joint album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove, but he wanted to save the song.
"KD's a jewel," Wayne said. "He's a backpack rapper."
