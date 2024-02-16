Kevin Durant Hops on Stalley's New Song "Scared Money"

“Scared Money” is set to appear on Stalley’s forthcoming album, Peerless, which is slated for a March release.

Durant isn’t exactly new to the rap game. Back in 2018, he hopped on LeBron James’ song “It Ain’t Easy.” Durant was recently credited as an A&R on Drake’s For All the Dogs album.

KD also has a record with Lil Wayne. That bit of info was revealed in December when Weezy sat down with Taylor Rooks for a Bleacher Report interview. Wayne shared that the song was supposed to be on his and 2 Chainz’s joint album, Welcome 2 ColleGrove, but he wanted to save the song.

"KD's a jewel," Wayne said. "He's a backpack rapper."

Watch the video for “Scared Money” up top.