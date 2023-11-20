Cam'ron and Mase Clown Skip Bayless' Junior High Athletic Accomplishments: 'You Played in Black and White'

Cam’ron and Mase showed Skip Bayless no mercy in a new episode of It Is What It Is.

Their censure followed a recent episode of Bayless’ show, Undisputed, where he bragged about his accomplishments in basketball as a kid. He claims those accolades include winning Athlete of the Year in eighth grade and MVP at basketball camp, and leading his AAU team in scoring.

Killa Cam and Mase took their time when roasting Bayless. “Skip, you be reaching so much, you gotta be fouled out by now,” Mase said.