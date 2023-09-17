Tom Brady Responds to Shedeur Sanders Saying He Went 'Brady Mode' in Colorado's Comeback Win

“At the two [2-yard line], all I was thinking was Brady mode,” Sanders said. “That’s it. Simple. You left too much time out there."

Shedeur added, "We talk after every game. I'm sure he's going to text me in a second. But that's all I was thinking is Brady mode, if he can do it, I can do it. We're just alike."

On Sunday, Brady hopped on social media to respond to Shedeur's remarks.