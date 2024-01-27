Snoop Dogg Calls Out Los Angeles Lakers Tauren Prince for 'Looking Like' Him and 'Not Making' Shots

Snoop Dogg wants the Los Angeles Lakers to make some moves at the trade deadline.

In a new appearance on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' All The Smoke podcast, the Long Beach rapper urged Lakers owner Jeanie Buss to "move some furniture," and for good reason. Despite healthy seasons from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers are currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference.

"We’re gonna have to move some furniture,” Snoop said. “We’re gonna have to move some furniture real fast, some big pieces of furniture, if you know what I mean. We need to move some furniture around and put some dogs on the court because any time a young team comes to town, we freeze up."