Shaquille O'Neal Spent $20,000 on Onstage Seat for His Mother to Watch John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, and More Perform at Fundraiser

Shaquille O'Neal has never shied away from expressing his love through generous pursuits.

As reported by People magazine, the Los Angeles Lakers legend recently hosted his annual fundraiser, The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, at Las Vegas’s MGM Grand.

As part of a live auction, Shaq dropped $20,000 so his mother, Lucille O'Neal, could sit at an onstage table to watch performances by John Legend and Jennifer Hudson, among others.

On Saturday, Shaq hopped on Instagram to thank Legend for the performance. "Best you ever had @johnlegend thanks brother," O'Neal captioned a clip of the singer performing.

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, an annual charity event for underserved children, has been able to raise some big money over the years as a result of auction buys and ticket sales. Back in 2021, it brought in $2.9 million and in 2022 the event racked up $3.15 million in funds, according to People.