NBA G League's Chance Comanche Arrested by FBI in Connection With Disappearance of Woman in Las Vegas

The FBI has arrested NBA G League player Chance Comanthe in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas.

According to KLAS-TV in Las Vegas, Comanthe, a player for the Stockton Kings, the G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, was arrested Friday and booked on charges of first-degree kidnapping in Sacramento County Jail.

The charges stem from the disappearance of Marayna Rodgers, 23, a medical assistant from Washington who was last seen Dec. 6 while visiting Las Vegas.

Comanthe is the second person arrested in light of Rodgers' disappearance, following 19-year-old Sakari Harnden, who also faces a first-degree kidnapping charge and remains in a Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail.

A criminal complaint accused Harnden of kidnapping Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm. Rodgers was last seen getting into a car with Harnden.

Comanche is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday in Sacramento. The Stockton Kings announced Friday that the team had released Comanthe, with no additional details. Comanche played college basketball at Arizona and has appeared in one NBA game, with the Portland Trail Blazers, last April.