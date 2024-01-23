NBA G Leaguer Emoni Bates Suspended 2 Games for Entering Stands During Postgame Confrontation With Fans

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates has been suspended for two NBA G League games after he went into the stands during a postgame confrontation with fans.

On Monday, G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that Bates and Cleveland Charge teammate Gabe Osabuohien were suspended without pay for "entering the spectator stands" following the team's 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.

Bates and Osabuohien will begin serving their suspensions when the Charge visit the Osceola Magic on Monday night.