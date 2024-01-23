NBA G Leaguer Emoni Bates Suspended 2 Games for Entering Stands During Postgame Confrontation With Fans

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Emoni Bates has been suspended for two NBA G League games after he went into the stands during a postgame confrontation with fans.
On Monday, G League president Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced that Bates and Cleveland Charge teammate Gabe Osabuohien were suspended without pay for "entering the spectator stands" following the team's 126-105 loss to the Birmingham Squadron on Saturday.
Bates and Osabuohien will begin serving their suspensions when the Charge visit the Osceola Magic on Monday night.
Bates, a highly-recruited high school player who played college ball with Memphis and Eastern Michigan, was drafted by Cleveland with the No. 49 pick in last year’s NBA draft. Bates has appeared in just 10 games for the Cavs, but the 19-year-old is dominating in the G League this season, averaging 24.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
Back in September 2022, Bates was arrested on a pair of gun charges after police discovered a firearm in his vehicle following a traffic stop. Bates was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering the identification marks on a weapon.
A plea deal was later negotiated with the prosecutor’s office, as Bates pled guilty to one misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon.