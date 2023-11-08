LeBron James Asserts He Would've Been Just as Dominant Without Miami Heat: 'I'm Chosen'

LeBron James isn't shying away from throwing a shot at "Heat Culture."

Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Miami Heat on Monday, King James reflected on his time in South Beach, where he spent four seasons (2010-14) leading the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances.

James was dominant in the 2012 and 2013 NBA Finals, carrying Miami to back-to-back championships as he secured the first two of his four championship rings. James also won his third and fourth NBA MVPs during his Miami tenure.

Despite his success in South Beach, LeBron told ESPN's Dave McMenamin that his legacy wouldn't be much different without his time with the Heat.

"I think I would still be at this level no matter if I would've came here or not," he shared. "Let's not get it twisted: The four years I was here, it was amazing. I loved everything about it. Loved this franchise, this franchise is top tier, it's one of the best franchises in the world," he said. "But as far as my career, my career was going to be my career as far as individually, because I know how much I put into the game and I know how much I strived to be as great as I can be. [But] as far as what I was able to learn here was second to none, that's for sure."

On Tuesday, LeBron hopped on Twitter to stand by his comments in response to a tweet from Legion Hoops, which quoted his remarks from ESPN's story.

"You damn right I would still be!" James wrote. "I’m CHOSEN! Ain’t nothing changing that! Maybe lessbut DOMINANT from start to finish."