Lakers' Christian Wood Seemingly Tweets His Frustration at Being Left Out of Starting Five Just Before Tipoff

Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood wasn't happy about being left out of the starting lineup.

On Tuesday, Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis was ruled out for L.A.'s game against the Atlanta Hawks, which prompted head coach Darvin Ham to name a replacement in the starting five. To Lakers fans' surprise, Ham bypassed Wood, who signed with the Lakers in September and has served as the team's backup center, in favor of Jaxon Hayes.

Wood hopped on Twitter soon after the news became public and just before the game got going, evidently voicing his frustration with Ham's decision with a simple post reading "lol."