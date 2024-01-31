Lakers' Christian Wood Seemingly Tweets His Frustration at Being Left Out of Starting Five Just Before Tipoff

Los Angeles Lakers center Christian Wood wasn't happy about being left out of the starting lineup.
On Tuesday, Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis was ruled out for L.A.'s game against the Atlanta Hawks, which prompted head coach Darvin Ham to name a replacement in the starting five. To Lakers fans' surprise, Ham bypassed Wood, who signed with the Lakers in September and has served as the team's backup center, in favor of Jaxon Hayes.
Wood hopped on Twitter soon after the news became public and just before the game got going, evidently voicing his frustration with Ham's decision with a simple post reading "lol."
It's since gotten 1.4 million views and 2,700 retweets.
Big Business, an esteemed Twitter account for hoops heads, took to the platform to explain the situation accordingly: "Christian Wood is in the locker room subtweeting his coach 20 minutes before tip off, the NBA is a reality show."
Wood ended up getting the last laugh, as the 6-foot-10 big man dropped nine points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes off the bench. Meanwhile Hayes, in a starting role, only finished with six points and six rebounds. In addition, Wood made the Twitter timeline with a highlight reel dunk off a LeBron James pass in the second quarter. The Lakers wound up losing 122-138.
Things are looking bleak in L.A., as the Lakers currently sit 9th in the Western Conference, with a 24-25 record. Making matters worse, the LeBron-led team is 7-10 in their last 17 games.