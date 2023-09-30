Ken Jeong Goes Viral for Wild Antics During ESPN's 'College Gameday,’ Barking at Baby

Of course, it wasn't Jeong's first appearance on College Gameday, as the comedic actor previously stopped by the set in 2021 ahead of Michigan's game against Michigan State.

While making his selection for the UCLA-Utah game, Jeong went viral after referring to his wife as "Ho," before reminding viewers that it's his wife's maiden name.

“I’m going UCLA because my wife went to UCLA medical school. Shoutout, Tran. You complete me, Ho! That’s her last name. Relax, ESPN. How dare you," he said.