Justin Timberlake Recalls Celebratory Chest Bump With Travis Kelce: 'I Saw My Life Flash Before My Eyes'

Taylor Swift isn't the only pop star in Travis Kelce's life.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is also pals with Justin Timberlake, who Kelce recently named as the most famous person in his contacts.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Timberlake shed light on his relationship with Kelce. "We text," Justin shared. "I don't want to bother him. He's busy right now. He's in the zone."

The pair have become friends after participating in a handful of charity golf tournaments, including the American Century Championship in July 2021 and the 8AM Golf Invitational in Las Vegas in April 2022.

According to Timberlake, the latter round saw the two exchange a celebratory chest bump that resulted in Justin's life flashing before his eyes.

"Travis Kelce almost — I saw my life flash before my eyes,” Timberlake joked. “He went up and did one of those — you know, when they jump — and I was like, he’s doing it, I have to do it! And I forgot that he weighs, like, 80 pounds more than me.”

Timberlake added, “He’s the best, by the way. One of the nicest guys ever.”