Former NBA Player Josh Jackson Faces Civil Suit After Woman Accuses Him of Raping Her in Hotel Room

Josh Jackson, a former 2017 first-round pick for the Phoenix Suns, has been accused of sexual assault, battery, and orchestrating an armed robbery in a federal lawsuit.

The Kansas City Star reports a woman identified only as Jane Doe has accused the former University of Kansas star of raping her at a New York hotel room last year, before sending two women to break into her apartment to threaten her.

Doe and Jackson met at a Super Bowl afterparty thrown by then-Brooklyn Nets center Andre Drummond, in New York in Feb. 2022. At the time, Jackson was a member of the Sacramento Kings.

After meeting at Drummond's party, Doe and Jackson went with a group of friends to a nightclub. After she got home, Doe claims Jackson texted her around 3 a.m., asking her to “come through.” Jackson also allegedly messaged her, “I got $1,500 for you if you pull up.”

Assuming the party was still going on at Jackson's hotel, Doe accepted an Uber ride that Jackson paid for, though she didn't accept his offer of $1,500. After consuming more alcohol at Jackson's place, Doe says she fell asleep and woke up after Jackson allegedly "ripped open" her clothes and raped her. Doe subsequently ended up “passing out from the trauma, confusion and horror of the rape."