ESPN Apologizes for Airing Footage of Woman Showing Her Breast During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

ESPN has issued an apology after airing a woman flashing one of her breasts during Monday night’s coverage of the Sugar Bowl.
The clip was aired during a commercial break in the third quarter of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas. As ESPN's cameraman walked through a crowded Bourbon street in New Orleans, a woman was seen pulling down her top to expose her chest.
“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement.
Following its win over Texas, the second-ranked Washington Huskies will face off against No. 1 Michigan in the College Football Playoff Championship Game next Monday, Jan. 8, in Houston, Texas.
Both teams enter the game undefeated, with Washington looking for its first National Championship since 1991, while Michigan looks to hoist the trophy for the first time since 1997.
It's worth noting that this year's title game is technically an All-Big Ten championship, as Washington will leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten beginning next season.