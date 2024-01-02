ESPN Apologizes for Airing Footage of Woman Showing Her Breast During Sugar Bowl Broadcast

ESPN has issued an apology after airing a woman flashing one of her breasts during Monday night’s coverage of the Sugar Bowl.

The clip was aired during a commercial break in the third quarter of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas. As ESPN's cameraman walked through a crowded Bourbon street in New Orleans, a woman was seen pulling down her top to expose her chest.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement.