Dwyane Wade to Become First Miami Heat Player Honored With Statue

The Miami Heat will honor franchise legend Dwyane Wade with a statue outside outside the team's home arena later this year.

Heat president Pat Riley announced the news Sunday night as Miamim honored Wade for his recent induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Miami retired Wade's number in Feb. 2020.

“When we retired his jersey in February 2020, I said Dwyane was the face of this franchise forever and I meant it,” Riley said in an official statement. “Dwyane’s legacy is a towering one not only for the Miami HEAT but for Miami-Wade County. I can’t think of a better way to honor him than by memorializing that legacy.”