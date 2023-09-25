Dwyane Wade Says Kobe Bryant Winning Fifth Ring Helped Him Recruit LeBron James

Dwyane Wade credits Kobe Bryant winning his fifth ring with the Miami Heat superstar deciding to recruit LeBron James to join him in South Beach in 2010

D-Wade opened up about that fateful summer during a recent appearance on Tony Parker's Skweek Show. Back in June 2010, Kobe led the Lakers to back-to-back championships with a win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, which gave Bryant his fifth ring.

As he explained in the below clip, Wade picked up the phone and called LeBron after he finished watching Kobe and the Lakers beat the Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals.