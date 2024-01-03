Watch Dan Orlovsky Sniff Molly Qerim's Shoe on 'First Take'

ESPN's First Take kicked off 2024 with a bizarre interaction between host Molly Qerim and NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.

On Tuesday's show, the former quarterback and current NFL Live host was seen sniffing Qerim’s shoe. The incident took place after Qerim mentioned that co-host Stephen A. Smith recently paid off a bet he lost to her by buying her a pair of shoes.

Orlovsky got ahold of the shoe, performing an inspection of it before he put his nose inside the heel for a prolonged sniff.

“Are you really sniffing the shoe?” Qerim asked. “I just got the shoe and I have tights on. Don’t be weird.”

“He just sniffed the shoe,” Smith confirmed, before Shannon Sharpe questioned Orlovsky's actions. “I don’t know about you, Dan. I’ve gotta keep an eye on you," Sharpe said.

“He might have a foot fetish,” Smith said. “Dan might be one of those.”